Office of DPP critical in taming corruption, Wetangula says

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula has acknowledged that the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) is critical to the fight against corruption.

Wetangula speaking at the swearing-in of the new DPP Renson Mulele Ingonga added that corruption has become the biggest impediment to the growth of our economy and provision of equal opportunity for all.

“I am optimistic that with President William Ruto’s assurance to support the new DPP, his office will discharge its mandate with utmost professionalism, devoid of political interference,” said Wetangu’la.

Ingonga was Monday sworn in as the new DPP at State House, Nairobi.

During the ceremony, the Head of State asked him to be a defender of justice and protector of the vulnerable in society.

While reiterating his tough stance on corruption, the President appealed to the new DPP to discharge his duties professionally without fear or favour.

“Graft is one of the biggest impediments to the realisation of our shared prosperity. Kenyans look forward to an accountable Officer of the Director of Public Prosecutions who will discharge his mandate professionally” he said.

He added “Without fear or favour, without different standards for big fish versus small fish, without avoiding actions against so-called sacred cows; you have been mandated by Kenyans to ensure that justice rains on all equally”.

Ingonga takes over from Noordin Haji who is now the National Intelligence Service Director General.

He is set to hold office for an eight-year term.