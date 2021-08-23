Police officer commits suicide after killing girlfriend in Nakuru

A police officer based at Njoro Police Station, Nakuru County allegedly shot dead his girlfriend before committing suicide Monday night.

The police officer identified as Bernard Sivo aged 28 years, who had just taken over third shift cell sentry duty is said to walked into a hospital and shot Mary Nyambura aged 29 years severally on the right arm, right wrist and on her right back.

According to a police report, Sivo excused himself to make a call outside the report office with his AK 47 rifle S/NO. 4912292 with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and pursued the girlfriend to the hospital, shot her and she died on the spot.

Nyambura had visited the hospital with a fracture on her right leg complaining that he had been assaulted by his boyfriend.

“While being treated an officer while armed entered the hospital and shot the patient severally,” read the police report.

The deceased body was found having been shot severally on the right arm, right wrist and on her right back.

Afterwards, the officer returned to the station while wild and was firing aimlessly within the station endangering the lives of other fellow officers.

Police officers were mobilized to disarm him but unfortunately shot himself on the chin and the bullet exited on the upper forehead and died instantly.

Scene visited by the Sub-County Commander, DCIO, OCS Njoro and a team of officers from scene of crime Nakuru.

The bodies of the deceased have since been transferred to the Egerton University Morgue awaiting postmortem.

AK 47 rifle S/NO. 4912292 recovered from the scene with a magazine of 11 rounds of 7.62mm special recovered from the scene.