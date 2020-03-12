Officer who shot rider at Mama Lucy Hospital charged with murder

A policeman accused of shooting and killing a boda boda rider on Feb 18th this year at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Thursday took plea at a Milimani High court and will remain in remand at industrial area until the date of hearing.

Justice Stella Mutuku set the date of hearing for the case for 22, 23, 24 26 and 30 of September 2020.

The accused Zadock Ochuka had earlier on been given a bond of one million shillings at the Makadara law courts but will now have to make fresh application for bail.

Ochuka was accused of shooting and killing Daniel Mburu who had rescued a young girl who reportedly was drowning in Korogocho River. He will remain at Industrial Area remand facility.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The incident came barely after IPOA had released its statistics in the increased cases of extrajudicial killings, whereby those mandated to protect life had become a threat to life itself.

Meanwhile, magistrate court Kennedy Cheruiyot has ruled business man Humphrey Kariuki’s passport be returned as of 22nd of May having found objections by prosecution not sufficient as there are no compiling reasons showing that the Humphrey Kariuki is a flight risk.

Kariuki was charged alongside a director of alcohol manufacturer Africa Spirits Limited (ASL) in the Sh41 billion tax evasion dispute.

Magistrate Cheruiyot put the mentioning of the case on 22nd of May to confirm if the passport had been returned.

Elsewhere, DCI Detectives based at Kilimani have arrested Spencer Kipkorir Kosgey, a Lavington Security guard in connection with the death of University of Nairobi student Elisha Otieno Odeng alias Ras.

The deceased succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by the Lavington Security guards at the main campus on the evening of Wednesday 4th March 2020.

On its twitter handle the DCI says further investigations are ongoing to bring all involved to justice.