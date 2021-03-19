Officers allowing PSVs to flout Covid rules to face disciplinary action

Traffic Police Officers manning roadblocks that allow Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to flout regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 virus will be subjected to disciplinary action, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has warned.

Natembeya said he was aware that practically all PSVs plying within estates and major highways in the region have defied the national government’s directive issued by Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

Natembeya also noted that most PSVs were not providing sanitisers, soap and water for their passengers as directed. He advised members of the public not to board any vehicles carrying passengers exceeding the Minister’s directive.

The Regional Commissioner spoke while issuing the Covid-19 situation report at the regional offices in Nakuru.

Natembeya at the same time announced the formation of a multi-agency team to enforce containment measures aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19.

The multi-agency enforcement unit will consist of the National Police Service, Kenya Prison Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, National Security Intelligence Service and the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA).

Chiefs and assistant chiefs during the meeting were also asked to assume the role of masters of ceremonies during burial services to ensure that they are conducted in the shortest time possible.

He ordered chiefs to limit the number of speakers and restrict mourners to 100 in burial ceremonies in their respective jurisdictions and ensure that no drinking and feasting accompanies such events.

The Regional Commissioner lamented that politicians were the weakest link in the fight against the spread of the virus and directed police to ensure that meetings, including those in private homes, are not convened or licensed. He expressed concern that the public has failed to follow health protocols to limit the spread of Covid-19, leading to a hike in daily infections.

He said security personnel would not hesitate to arrest all those found flouting the Covid -19 pandemic regulations including the 10 pm to 4 am curfew that is in force.

“Owners of entertainment joints should exercise maximum responsibility to avoid putting the lives of revellers at risk. Any outlet found to have failed to ensure that its customers observe social distancing risks having its permit being revoked permanently. Bars and restaurants must be closed by 10 pm,” warned the RC.

In finality, Natembeya dispelled fears over the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines and instead urged Kenyans to embrace the jab.

Kenya received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca from the Covax facility, a global initiative to ensure equitable access to the Covid-19 vaccines.