Official urges tea factories in Africa to adopt Green, Renewal energy

An official of the tea trade association has urged tea factories in Eastern and Southern African countries to adopt green and renewable energy as a solution to managing climate change.

Mr. Arthur Sewe, Chairman of the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA) said that climate change is a big threat to the tea sub-sector and required urgent shifts if the industry is to survive in the coming years.

“There is an urgent need to embrace small hydropower stations, wind and solar energy to bring down energy costs,” Mr. Sewe told journalists in Nairobi.

Mr. Sewe noted that climate change effects on the tea industry can be seen in the reduced yield per fixed acreage as a result of poor precipitation and erratic distribution of rain.

He added that forestation is also very welcome and will provide a source of wood fuel that is an important ingredient in tea processing but also contributes to resiliency in combating the effects of environmental degradation.

The official observed that the tea industry plays a significant role in shaping and sustaining the growing economies of the countries in east and southern Africa.

Dr. Bethule Nyamambi, programs director for reclaiming sustainability on tea at Trust Africa urged stakeholders in the tea value chain to set the agenda in ensuring that tea contributes to the continent’s development.

Dr. Nyamambi told policymakers to ensure that forces that disrupt tea production in the continent such as climate change, trade restrictions, and covid19 are dealt with to enable farmers to reap maximum benefit from the industry.

She urged farmers to adhere to climate adaptation measures adding that climate change is real and stand to destroy their tea if they fail to listen to climate change experts.

Mr. Humphrey Nxumalo, head of program Solidaridad southern Africa called for trade and collaboration in Africa through different regional organizations.

Mr. Nxumalo urged stakeholders to resort to innovation as a means of creating new opportunities such as specialty tea.

He called for harmonized programs on sustainability standards to ease implementation in the tea sub-sector.

The officials called for a comprehensive policy framework that clearly delineates the role of government and that of the private sector to bring together an integrated policy range of directives and procedures in the tea sub-sector.

They noted that such a policy framework will encourage a coherent approach to development and investment in the tea sub-sector.

