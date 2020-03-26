Officials in Nakuru trace two after breaching self-quarantine rules

Government officials in Nakuru West Sub-County have traced two individuals who jetted into the country on March 21 last week and defied self-quarantine regulations.

Deputy County Commissioner Elmi Shaffi has confirmed that the two individuals would be checked into government identified quarantine facilities at their own cost, where they will be under observation over the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking in a press briefing in his office on Wednesday, he said one of the suspected cases is a 28-year-old woman who had jetted into the country from Thailand through Oman.

The Deputy County Commissioner said the woman would be placed in a self-contained room at Isolation Unit at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute Nakuru where she will be quarantined at her cost.

Shaffi further said a 28-year-old man who had travelled from Sydney Australia through Doha had also been traced and would be held at the same quarantine unit.

The administrator said the two were traced to a sprawling village within Ronda Estate on 24th March, this month and expressed concern of an emerging trend where those arriving from foreign capitals were opting to stay in slum areas to avoid detection.

“They have failed to self-quarantine and have been freely mingling with villagers exposing them to risks. Samples collected from them are being tested at laboratories at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KKEMRI).

They will not be released from the Isolation Units until it is confirmed they are negative” Mr Shaffi said.

He said the two had no symptoms of any disease.

“We are advising the people who may have come in contact with them to self-quarantine for 14 days,” noted the administrator.

He also asked Kenyans to only accept information from the government’s official channels.