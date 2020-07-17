Ogaden community cautioned against frustrating peacebuilding efforts

The Wajir Council of Elders has cautioned members of the Ogaden community against frustrating ongoing peacebuilding efforts in the region.

The caution comes after it emerged that a section of members of the community were pouring cold water on the results of the recent peace meeting between members of the Degodia and Marehan communities.

Wajir Council of Elders called on area residents to respect the resolutions passed at a peace meeting held last weekend which saw communities living along the Kenya-Somali border resolve to work together and support security agencies in efforts aimed at enhancing security within the region.

Their call comes after it emerged that residents of the Ogaden community were pouring cold water on peacebuilding efforts being implemented by the neighbouring communities.

Led by their chair Roble Mohamed, the elders maintained that the recent meeting between the Degodia and Marehan communities which aimed at discussing how the two communities can work towards peaceful co-existence along the border was successful.

They say that the meeting which was attended by top security officials, religious leaders, community elders among others aimed at discussing suitable conflict resolution mechanisms to end the perennial conflict between the Marehan and Degodia communities which have stalled development in the region.

The elders saying it was unfortunate that some disgruntled leaders have resulted in politicizing ongoing peace efforts within the region that had been plagued by tribal conflicts with often fatal consequences.