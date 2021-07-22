Ogalo to face Serbian in her first fight in Tokyo

Kenya’s sole taekwondo representative at the Tokyo Olympics, Faith Ogallo will face Mandic Millca of Serbia in her first fight on 27th July 2021.

The 27 year old Kibabii University student revealed before leaving for the showpiece that she was more than ready to fly the country’s flag at the Summer competition set to kick off on Friday 23.

“In collaboration with other stakeholders, the taekwondo federation, my team mates and fans I’m now strong to go. I’m not worried anymore,” she said.

This is the second time Kenya will be represented in Taekwondo at the Games, after the late Dickson Wamwiri and Milka Akinyi represented the country at the Olympic Games way back in 2008 and Ogalo says she is relishing the challenge that comes with the opportunity.

Kenya Taekwondo Federation secretary general George Wesonga said they were leaving nothing to chance to ensure Ogalo gets the ideal preparations as they target a podium place in Tokyo.

“She is an ambassador for her gender and if she wins it will be a big boost for the female gender. We are hoping for gold and that is what we are preparing for, but any medal is welcome, silver or bronze; it will be a great achievement because we have never gotten any medal at the Olympics,” said Wesonga.

The 2018 Rwandan Genocide Memorial Tournament champion who is also an advocate for environmental conservation admitted it had been difficult juggling between training, studying, and other activities not only for her but other sportspersons – especially during the Covid-19 period.

Kenya ended its 12-year wait to have a taekwondo team featuring at the olympics after Ogalo sealed her place to the championship as the sole representative following her last year’s victory at the African qualifiers in Rabat, Morocco.