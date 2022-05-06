Ogiek clan call for inclusivity in the next administration

The Ogiek clan in Narok County has called for inclusivity in the next government alleging they have been ignored by the previous administration.

The members who spoke during a political rally organized by Gubernatorial aspirant Moitalel Ole Kenta at Ololulunga area in Narok South Sub County said they have been left behind in terms of development and job opportunities since independence making them live in desperation.

Led by Mzee Sanare Leboo, the Ogiek clan said this time round they will consolidate their votes in one basket so that they can benefit from leadership positions.

“We have already decided that we are voting for the Azimio la Umoja candidates. We the Ogiek will not accept to be divided no matter what because we do not want to be out of government,” said Mzee Leboo.

Reverend Fredrick Lemama of Covenant Church International said the community has never produced even a Member of the County Assembly because they are considered to be the minority in the county making them be more marginalized.

He said in this year’s elections, they will rally their people to vote for the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Gubernatorial aspirant Moitalel Ole Kenta, where they believe their voices will be heard.

“When other communities are celebrating the fruits of independence, we the Ogiek community are still sleeping hungry because of lack of food. We will vote for the government that will mind our welfare,” said Lemama.

On his part, Ole Kenta assured the Ogiek clan of inclusivity in his administration when elected the governor in August polls.

He lauded them for conserving the forest despite the many challenges they faced from outsiders who invaded and destroyed the forest land.

Kenta, who is the Narok North incumbent MP said when elected the county governor, he will convert the Maasai Mau forest into a Natural reserve that will attract many local and international tourists.

The income collected from the forest, he said will be used to benefit the Ogiek community who have been at the forefront of conserving the forest.

“I understand the problems you are facing and I can assure you that I will address them if elected to office. I will prioritize building schools, and infrastructure in your locality and ensure you get job opportunities in the county,” he said.