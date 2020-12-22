Ogiek community accuse leaders of blocking their compensation, resettlement

Members of the Ogiek community from Nessuit have accused a section of leaders of frustrating government efforts on compensation and resettlement.

They noted that despite the government’s move to end the perennial land conflict among warring communities in the area, equal distribution of land had already begun before being stopped.

According to Robert Lengoite, a section of the leaders had moved to court and obtained conservatory orders barring the ongoing boundary demarcation and titling process in Mau East.

Lengoite called on the government to continue with the demarcation process and give titles to the community claiming that those in court have selfish interest.

He noted that it was unfortunate that despite reaching an agreement with the government while in Naivasha a number of them were busy playing double-speak.

Roseline Chebet said members of the community had reached an agreement with the state to be allocated at least 5 acres each.

She noted that the same was meant to put to an end the perennial land conflicts saying a number of their leaders have hidden agendas on the subdivision issue.

On his part, Nicodemus Presoi said as a community, they fully support the government on subdivision of Eastern Mau adding that a few of them were bent on destroying their gains.

He said that those who do not want the land subdivided are alleged to own and manage at least 50 to 60 acres in the Mau.

Joel Langat claimed that the representatives sent to Naivasha informed members that they signed the documents without knowledge on what they appended.

He added that those who moved to court claimed that they never understood English while in Naivasha for the conference.