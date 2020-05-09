Oginga Odinga University joins world research to find Covid-19

Siaya based Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of science and technology (JOOUST) has joined the world research working towards finding a solution to the Coronavirus pandemic, vice-chancellor, Professor Stephen Gaya Agong has said.

Prof Agong said that JOOUST scientists were researching the molecular aspect of the virus that is ravaging the globe.

He was speaking at the Siaya County Referral Hospital on Friday when, together with the education Chief Administration Secretary, Mumina Bonaya, they presented disinfectants and sanitisers worth over Ksh 200,000 to the County Emergency Response Committee.

The vice-chancellor said that the university was researching not only on ways to manage and control the virus but a possible treatment and cure.

Prof Agong said that JOOUST has a host of molecular scientists who can ably work towards a solution to the problem that has seen most countries ground to a halt.

“We remain reliable partners in the fight against diseases, poverty and food security,” said the vice-chancellor adding that the institution has a human resource that can effectively help find a solution required to tackle the virus.

Addressing the occasion, education CAS, Mumina Bonaya called for the strengthening of partnerships between universities and local communities for the benefit of the public.

“Questions have in the past been asked on where the universities are in the war against this pandemic,” she said adding, “it is encouraging that JOOUST has researched and came up with disinfectants and sanitisers that are here today”.

She said the government was looking for homemade solutions that will have an impact and called on the university to keep up with the research.

Bonaya called on Kenyans to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines on fighting coronavirus.

The CAS told parents to ensure the safety of their children during this time.

Siaya Governor, Cornel Rasanga hailed the University for the Donations, adding that they will be distributed to the less fortunate.

Rasanga said that the Siaya county emergency response committee was on top of the things when it comes to the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

“We are not compromising on anything when it comes to the war against Coronavirus,” he said adding. “I do not even pick calls from members of the county assembly who breach the established protocols and are arrested.”

He said that the alertness of the team has seen several Ugandans and Tanzanians who attempted to sneak into the country nabbed and forced into quarantine.

The event was also attended by the Siaya Deputy County Commissioner, Joseph Sawe, County executive committee member for health, Dorothy Owino and top JOOUST officials.