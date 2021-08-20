Oguna: Government addressing teacher shortages

The Government is addressing teacher shortages in schools in an effort to ensure quality education as it continues to implement the 100 per cent transition rate from primary to secondary schools.

Government Spokesman Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said there was already a recruitment process underway and that the gradual recruitment would continue until all vacancies were filled.

He said the government was careful to ensure quality wasn’t compromised as it took steps to ensure all youth, who he said were the foundation of the nation, got a sound education.

The Government Spokesman said equipping the youth with quality education was key to ensuring the country had an innovative youth whose creativity and problem solving was critical in helping the country reach a middle income economy with a high quality of life status as envisioned in Vision 2030.

Oguna was the guest speaker during the Mentorship Day at ACK Gitare Mixed Secondary School in Embu.

He said while the government made all these investments in education so as to secure the youth’s future, the youth needed to play their part to ensure that investment is useful to them.

The Spokesman said the youth need to establish what they want to be and then chart a pathway to reach that goal, saying the youth need to avoid distractions that may derail their dreams.

He said the youth today have a variety of entertainment options available to them such as video games, TV and social media that could take up all their time leaving them with no time to put in the hard work they need to put in to achieve their dreams.

Gitare Board of management Chair Antony Muriithi said the mentorship activity was one of the ways they were helping their students have a purpose for their education.