Oguna: Processing, issuance of Huduma number cards ongoing

by Christine Muchira
SourceSlyvester Ruto
The government spokesperson Col. Cyrus Oguna says that the exercise of processing and issuance of Huduma number cards is ongoing.

In a statement, Oguna announced that   9,154,184 Huduma Namba cards have so far been processed and dispatched.

The Government Spokesperson said only 6,003,144 cards have been collected out of these. Col. Oguna hence urged Kenyans who have already received notification messages but are yet to collect their cards to do so promptly.

He further stated that the second phase of registration of the Huduma Namba cards will soon be rolled out.

  

