Oguna: Police should not arrest those not wearing masks in private cars

The government has clarified that police are not supposed to arrest motorists who do not put on face masks.

Instead they should encourage the public to adapt the new culture of wearing face masks in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at Afya House during the daily briefing on COVID-19, Government Spokesperson Col. (rtd) Cyrus Oguna however urged motorists to always have their masks on, noting that there was a very high likelihood of forgetting the masks in their cars as they step out.

The clarification follows reported cases where private motorists have complained of harassment by police officers for failure to put on masks even when they are alone in their cars.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Elsewhere, the government has put in place additional measures to help Kenyans combat Covid 19.

Speaking in Nairobi while flagging off 4,000 face masks and 2,600 litres of sanitizers for distribution to Boda Boda riders countrywide, Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary, John Munyes, said the government has set aside 38 million shillings that will oversee the production of 24,000 litres of hand sanitizers.

ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, said the government was committed to supporting all members of the society in the fight against the covid19 pandemic.

Mucheru challenged the youth to take advantage of opportunities emerging during the COVID-19 pandemic period that will aid in transforming their future even after the pandemic.