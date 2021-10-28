Oguna urges youth to stop being used as political pawns

Kenyan youth have been urged to exercise sobriety and act as promoters of peace and unity as the country approaches the electioneering period.

Government Spokesperson Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna noted with dismay that many of the turmoil, displacements, or destruction of properties witnessed during campaign seasons, are caused by uncaring politicians who use desperate youth, as pawns to achieve their own selfish gains.

“I urge you, the youth, to shun leaders who misuse you for their own selfish political gains. Please say ‘No’ to violence. No more exploitation by politicians”, Oguna implored youth.

Speaking during a Youth Empowerment Forum attended by more than a hundred participants at the Mogotio Deputy County Commissioner’s Office grounds, Tuesday, Col Oguna advised the youth not to accept small hand-outs from unscrupulous politicians to cause violence or mayhem of whatever nature.

The Spokesperson said that the recent Busia incident where youth stoned the convoy of Deputy President William Ruto, was a shameful act that should be condemned in the strongest terms possible by all peace-loving Kenyans.

“Kenya belongs to all of us and people have the freedom to visit every corner of the country like Kilifi, Homabay, Baringo, Mandera, or Oloitokitok, so long as he or she is a Kenyan. Nobody has a right to claim any part of this country. We are all equal,” he stated.

Accompanied by area Deputy County Commissioner, Albert Mwaringa, the Government Spokesperson challenged the youth not to accept to be given Sh 200 or 500, to disrupt meetings or vote for somebody.

“When he gives you Sh 200 it means he has given you half a kilo of meat. Is that your value for five years? Think critically. You are not worth a kilo of meat. Please don’t sell your constitutional birthright for a mere Sh 200. Your vote is your inheritance. Bad leaders are elected by youth, women, and men who fail to vote or fail to make wise decisions at the ballot box,” emphasized spokesperson.

The country, Oguna stated, has achieved a lot of development in various sectors like water, infrastructure, energy, health, and education among others because of prevailing peace and it was imperative that the same spirit and tempo is maintained.

He restated that voting is every person’s constitutional right, and it is vital to vote in order to choose the government and the leaders that you want to represent you.

Oguna called on Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), to maximize the remaining days of the nationwide voter registration exercise, by focusing on targeted groups to capture all eligible citizens in order to enable them to choose the leaders they want.

Commenting on the current spade of brutal killings and Gender-Based Violence, Col (Rtd) Oguna challenged families to retrace their African values in order to address surging cases of marital disputes and gender violence in the country.

He observed that members of the community no longer undertake their specific roles that is why the nation is experiencing increased suicide attacks and killings of spouses and lovers.

Oguna noted that very few people were willing to speak out about social ills whenever it arises because the African traditions, values, and norms are no longer given the seriousness it deserves unlike in the old days.

He stated that before, husbands were tasked with the responsibility of providing protection to their respective families while women were acting as a unifying factor in the family.

The Government Spokesperson said that children too were being taught to be obedient to their parents, a value, which he says instill discipline to the upcoming generation.

Col Oguna pointed out that the current society was disjointed since families would keep their problems until a time when a matter goes out of hand and becomes very difficult to be addressed.

“A family which is faced with domestic disputes needs to open up and communicate to the relevant people because we have uncles, aunties, and elders who can listen and resolve their challenges,” he said.

He urged members of the society to each try to understand their roles and limitations in order to restore the good image it used to have in the past.

Oguna added that in the current society it is almost becoming a normal occurrence to hear somebody who is in a relationship has been stabbed or killed in mysterious circumstances yet it was against the African culture.

“Youth, I urge you to stay away from relationship affairs if you haven’t reached the right age bracket, because relationships of either marriages or love affairs come with their responsibilities. Do not indulge when you are not ready for those responsibilities in order to uphold peace and keep away from daily fights that lead to death like the several brutal murders witnessed in the recent past,” he stated.

Col Oguna said that elders too need to play their role of offering advice, counseling, and guidance to the young couples on how to best maintain themselves in a relationship.

At the same time, the government spokesperson encouraged youth to be patient until the time they feel they are ready to begin a relationship that can lead to marriage.