Oilers overcomes Mwamba RFC in Kenya Cup homestrech match

by Maxwell Wasike

Menengai Oilers consolidated third place on the Kenya Cup log with a 33-12 win away to Mwamba at the RFUEA Ground on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

Tony Okatch converted Clinton Odhiambo’s try for a 7-0 Oilers lead after sixteen minutes of play. He then converted Dennis Abukuse’s try on twenty minutes for a 14-0 lead before Mwamba struck back through Brian Kivasia’s unconverted effort.

Odhiambo went over for his brace, Okatch converting for a 21-5 Oilers lead at the interval.

Derrick Keyoga got Oilers bonus point try as they led 26-5 before Okatch converted Kevin Mukoyani’s try on the hour mark for a 33-5 lead.

The entry of Charles Kuka stirred up things for Mwamba who got on the scoreboard for a second time in this fixture when Kivasia scored and converted his own try as Mwamba all but bade their slim playoff hopes goodbye.

  

