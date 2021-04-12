Ojaamong assents to Busia County Climate Change Bill 2021

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has Monday assented to the Busia County Climate Change Bill, 2021, 11 days after the County Assembly of Busia gave it a nod.

The Bill will now be taken to the Government Printers for gazettement, for it to become an Act. This is on a brighter side of the county’s economic development.

The Bill which aims at promoting, supporting and facilitating community based initiated adaptive and mitigation activities, is now awaiting gazettement.

The latest development will see the unlocking of over Sh5 billion climate change funding from the World Bank.

The Directorate of Climate Change is also working on the County Climate Change Funds regulations that will operationalize the Act.

Busia is among 15 counties which have pioneered the issue of Climate Change in the Country. The Act once implemented will have huge impact on climate change mitigation in the County.

“We want to join our neighbours who have already enacted on the Bill,” said Ojaamong after assenting to the Bill in his office.

The Act will enhance resilience through development, management, implementation, regulations, mainstreaming climate change responses into development planning, decision making and implementation, facilitate effective management of climate change and to promote, support and facilitate community-based and community-initiated adaptation and mitigation activities.