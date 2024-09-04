Samson Ojuka secured Kenya’s first medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympic Games in France, claiming a silver medal in men’s long jump, with a new African record at the Stade de France on Tuesday evening.

Ojuka produced an incredible fourth jump of 6.20 meters to recapture his second position before hanging on strongly to take silver.

The final-year law student at Kenyatta University erased the previous African record of 6.05 m set by Andrea Dalle Ave from South Africa in 2015 in Johannesburg.

It was Kenya’s first field event medal since the 2008 Beijing Paralympics,when Mary Nakhumicha took silver in the javelin F57/58.

Ojuka lost the battle to Brian Lionel from Argentina with his second jump of 6.42m, as the Kenyan edged out Brazilian Cardo Evangelista on countback after posting a similar distance of 6.20m from his second jump.



“I am simply over the moon. I want to dedicate this to all those who have supported me and the millions of Kenyans who watched, especially my family,” said Ojuka.

Ojuka improved his personal best of 5.73m when he leapt 5.83m in the second jump to go second but still dropped to sixth with his third jump of 5.88m.

Then came the huge leap that saw him return to second place before the silver medal exploits to save Kenya, who had not won a medal, some blushes.



“Since Kobe, I have been working with my coach on my technique execution on the runway, how I step on the board, flight, and landing,” said Ojuka, who is handled by Henry Nzungi, the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Paralympian.

An elated Nzungi said they focused on strength and conditioning in Nairobi and changed to technique when Team Kenya left for camp in Compiegne, France, on August 8.

Ojuka, who was making his debut at the Games, had participated in three world championships—2019 Dubai, 2023 Paris, and 2024 Kobe, Japan—but pulled through without a medal. He finished sixth with a personal best of 5.73 m in Kobe in May.

“We had not won a medal from track, and I was the only one remaining to salvage some pride. I am happy that I managed to carry the national flag higher here in Paris,” said Ojuka, who was born with a deformed right hand (EErbs Palsy).

“This one will take time to settle,“ said the secondborn in a family of four—two boys and two girls. He played as a striker for Maseno School before embracing athletics when he joined Kenyatta University in 2018.