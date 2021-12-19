One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals led by ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi at the invite of Mt Kenya Unity Forum on Sunday took their unity campaign message to Kiambu County.

The new-found OKA and Mt Kenya Unity Forum formation held its first joint campaign with a message of hope and unity for Kenyans at the Thika Technical Training Institute in Thika, Kiambu County.

The Mt Kenya Forum brings together Martha Karua, William Kabogo, Moses Kuria and Mwangi Kiunjuri among others from Mt Kenya region.

Hosted by Mr Kabogo, the formation held a series of stopovers in the county before holding the final rally at the Thika Technical Training Institute.

Mr Mudavadi called on the electoral agency to ensure next year elections are a success.

He said the violence witnessed after every election period was as a result of the ineptness of the electoral agency.

“We want to know if the commission is well prepared for the elections. We want a free, fair and transparent elections,” he said.

The Amani leader said the country is yearning for a united Kenya that brings everyone together and a working economy that serves everyone.

At the same time, Mudavadi said Kenyans should not be sold fear and be forced to vote for any particular candidate.

“We want a democratic society. We want free and fair elections and no one should be forced to vote either way,” he said.

Reacting on the recent directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i telling chiefs to support President Uhuru Kenyatta candidates of choice, Mudavadi warned against using State machinery to sway the public on how to vote.

The Amani leader acknowledged the infrastructure development by the Jubilee administration but faulted the President of incurring huge public debts that has seen the increase in tax, pushing more Kenyans to poverty.

“It is true that the government has done a lot with infrastructure but has left us with so much debt. The public debt we are seeing is like setting the next government for a failure,” he said.

He added: “The heavy burden of tax will continue to hit us unless something is done. I will renegotiate the repayment and inject the money into the economy to grow it.”

Mudavadi took issue with the animosity in the Cabinet which he noted is working in a disjointed way with different ministers playing loyalty to either President Uhuru or his deputy, William Ruto.

“We want a Cabinet that is united and impartial. We don’t want a Cabinet that has partisan interests but one that serves all Kenyans,” he said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka called on Kenyans to remain united and embrace peace. He said the coming together of OKA and Mt Kenya forum was a good sign that the next government will be of all Kenyans.

“The Kenyan unity continues to grow through OKA and the Mt Kenya forum. This is a clear indication that the next government will be all faces from across the country,” he said.

Kalonzo hit out at ODM leader Raila Odinga accusing him of abandoning them after they sacrificed much for him in the past elections.

“Raila has joined hands with Uhuru who is leaving. Ruto is bitter with the move. For the country to have respect, equality and democracy, Uhuru should retire with Raila and with my OKA team we shall ensure the country is moving forward and peaceful,” he said.

KANU chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said the OKA family is committed to remain united into next election.

“Who will you trust to take care of your lives, property and the economy of the country? Is it not OKA and Mt Kenya forum? Will you trust the others who give you Sh100 to barricade the roads?” he posed.

Mr Moi said corruption is affecting the potential of the country.

“There are others who say that even if they are thieves, its ok to elect them. They steal from you and bring you a little. It is ok. Eat the money, vote the right people,” he said.

Mr Wetangula said OKA will ensure every person gets the NHIF card to make healthcare accessible to all.

“In OKA we have a proven record of peace making and peace maintaining. When OKA takes over government, education will be made available and accessible to all. The OKA administration will contribute in resuscitating the country’s economy,” he said.

He added: “The youth are the holders of the economy. Let no one lie to you that they will give you free money. Don’t accept to be lied to. I want to ask and request the youth, as OKA we have one resolution, there is no day any Kenyan blood or property will be shed and destroyed because of a politician.”

Addressing people at Ruiru market, the leaders reiterated that OKA will stick together and team up in the agenda of resuscitating the country’s economy through implementation of plans that will largely uplift the lives of ordinary people.

Mr Kabogo noted that negotiation talks are ongoing that might see the Mt Kenya Unity Forum line-up with OKA for a coalition ahead of 2022 race.

“We are in talks with our brothers in One Kenya Alliance and very soon, we shall reach an agreement and pitch a common path for 2022 election” he said.