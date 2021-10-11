OKA chiefs call for massive voter registration, promise to stick together

One Kenya Alliance principals have urged Kenyans to register as voters to be able to participate in next year’s general elections and ensure the alliance forms the next government. Speaking in various stopovers in Makueni Country, the alliance principals Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper party, Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo of UDP said the country can only get good leaders if the public participates in the election process. The principals said they will stick together and ensure one them forms the next government .

