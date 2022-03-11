OKA principals sign coalition agreement

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals have Friday signed a coalition agreement ahead of the upcoming August elections.

The principals; Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU’s Gideon Moi, NARC-Kenya’s Martha Karua and UDP’s Cyrus Jirongo signed the deal at a Nairobi hotel, ahead of Saturday’s joint Azimio la Umoja movement National Delegates Convention (NDC).

They had postponed the signing of the deal in February.

Karua: OKA will demand openness, we will not tolerate opaqueness and we will enter into coalition with others as equal partners. We will not play second fiddle. #OKADoneDeal ^CW pic.twitter.com/7jZ76hfuXj — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 11, 2022

The coalition agreement was thrown into disarray after NARC-Kenya pulled out at the last minute.

The party was seeking more time to study the draft proposal that has been formulated by the coalition technical committee.

The decision to postpone the signing of the coalition agreement was then arrived at by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC).

More to follow..