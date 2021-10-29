The One Kenya Alliance principals are vowing to stick together and form the next government even as reports emerge of a possible split.

The OKA Alliance principles led by the Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi stormed Kakamega town as they officially began campaigns to popularize the alliance across Kenya.

“OKA has an alternative genuine and trusted leadership that has the interest and wellbeing of this country at heart. Our aim is to provide a united and transformed country,” said Mudavadi.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka used the forum to deny claims that he is planning to ditch the alliance.

“OKA is a united team that is set to develop the country. I call upon the media to be responsible in their reporting and stop spreading propaganda of me having secret meetings with Raila. My meetings are with Mudavadi, Jirongo, Wetangula and Gideon,” he said.

They will hold campaign rallies for two days in the larger western part of the country before moving to Mt. Kenya region.

The leaders leaving room for other leaders to join the alliance but remaining categorical they’ll not be bullied into supporting other leaders.

Even with claims that some of the principals were planning to exit the alliance in favor of the ODM leader Raila Odinga led political wing, the group vowed to remain steadfast in the alliance insisting that it provided the best bet for Kenyans in the next poll.

They want Kenyans to register in numbers ahead of the next general election.