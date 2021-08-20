OKA Principals to hold people driven dialogues despite BBI verdict

One Kenya Alliance Principals has accepted the Court of Appeal verdict upholding the High Court ruling that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional.

“Today, the Court of Appeal has lucidly pronounced itself on the fundamental legal questions raised in the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 appeal case. As an alliance that cherishes the rule of law, we accept and respect the verdict of the Court of Appeal.”

In a statement, the OKA Principals said that though they had accepted the verdict by the appellate court, they would still hold broad-based, honest and people-driven dialogues that require legislative and policy interventions such as strengthening of devolution through increment of resources to the grassroots.

“…. as we had unequivocally declared in Naivasha, One Kenya is solidly on course to be the alliance of choice for Kenyans, irrespective of today’s outcome,” read the statement in part.

The principals further supported their stance on the matter by saying that the BBI Amendment Bill was borne out of an acrimonious electoral contest in 2017 that threatened to tear the country apart.

“BBI had rightfully diagnosed deep-seated and fundamental social, economic and political challenges that bedevil this country. However, the point of departure was in its prescriptions to tackling these challenges.”

The statement by the Principals comes hours after the country’s second-highest court ruled that the outcome of the BBI process – the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020, was unconstitutional citing ‘usurpation of the people’s exercise of sovereign power.’

The seven-judge bench in the ruling agreed with the High Court that the second schedule to the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 was unconstitutional and cannot purport to predetermine the allocation of the proposed additional 70 constituencies and to direct the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on its function of constituency delimitation.

Further, delivered a grave indictment on County Assemblies and Parliament noting that they cannot as part of their constitutional mandate change the content of the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 initiated through a popular initiative.