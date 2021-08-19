OKA to fast track process of picking its Presidential flag bearer

The One Kenya Alliance has tasked their Parliamentary Groups to form a joint caucus to spearhead the adoption of resolutions made during their meetings in Naivasha.

The Alliance says it also fast-tracking the process of picking its Presidential flag bearer for the 2022 general elections if the resolutions are adhered to by the four OKA affiliate parties.

According to sources from the two-day meeting in Naivasha, a technical team has is already in place to spearhead the same.

One of the four founder principals, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU’s Gideon Moi and FORD Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula will be the presidential flag bearer of the coalition.

Mudavadi said they are committed to making a difference in the leadership of the Country.

“We will make sure the face of Kenya is represented. From women to the youth, the pastoralists, our brothers and sisters living with disabilities all will be part of this new change.” He said.

“Our doors are open and we are inviting all Kenyans to join us. But let our competitors know that we are firm and resolute, and nobody should pretend that they are inviting us to join them, We have what it takes to win the next contest decisively” Kalonzo said.

The four maintains that they will not support ODM leader Raila Odinga again especially after they support him during the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

“Kenyans should not doubt our commitment to this OKA journey. Our history as KANU is that once we have made up our minds, we always stick to the course. What we need is to have the same unity of purpose as we consolidate our ideas ahead of the elections,” Senator Moi said.

“Let us sell hope not fear. We must be merchants of hope. This country needs change; we represent that change. We need to be committed and mobilize Kenyans to buy into our idea,” Mudavadi said.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja said they are working on a manifesto that will prioritize the needs of all Kenyans adding that the conversation must change from ethnic politics to development and unity.