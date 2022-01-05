OKA to issue public statement amid split claims in the alliance

The One Kenya Alliance principals have called for a press conference Wednesday in a move seen as an attempt to clear the air over the future of the coalition.

The alliance leading lights on Tuesday quickly announced plans to set the record straight amid claims of a split in what had been described as Kenya’s alternative option going into the general elections.

“OKA Principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Sen Gideon Moi, Sen. Moses Wetangula, and Hon. Cyrus Jirongo invites you to attend an OKA Press Statement Address tomorrow (Wednesday 5th January) at 10:00 am at the Hermosa Hotel, Karen, Nairobi.” read the press invite

The five leaders have dominated news headlines lately with questions being raised over whether they will eventually announce a ‘third force’ to face off with Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga in the August 9 elections.

Indeed, allegations to the effect that the principals are not reading from the same script have refused to go away. The split is said to be driven by sentiment within the coalition that OKA may not present a candidate for the presidency after all. In fact, talk is rife that two camps exist in the coalition with one faction thought to be favouring the idea of forming a coalition with Ruto, while the other is gravitating towards Raila.

Ruto and Raila on the other hand have been on a charm offensive seeking to lure the coalition’s principals into their ranks to bolster their bids. Ruto, for instance, appears keen to have Mudavadi and Wetangula.

The decision by Mudavadi allies led by Kakemega Senator Cleophas Malala to organize a public rally in Western Kenya and have Ruto as Chief quest did not help the situation either. This was seen as a pointer to the direction the ANC party leader and his team are keen to take.

Kalonzo, Moi and Jirongo are thought to be open to working with Raila.

On Tuesday, Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula met in Nairobi to hold ‘elaborate discussions in a move aimed at drawing a clear roadmap for the August elections.’ Conspicuously missing from the meeting was KANU’s Moi and Jirongo, further fueling claims of a split in OKA.