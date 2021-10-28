OKA to produce strong candidate to face Raila & Ruto, Mudavadi allies say

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals are set to embark on what their allies have termed as a rigorous meet the people tour to popularize the political alliance ahead of the naming of the outfit’s flag bearer in the coming days.

The alliance bringing together Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Gideon Moi of KANU, says it is eager to bolster its base across the country with its first major inroads being Western Kenya and Central Kenya this weekend.

The planned rallies and other activities lined up, they said, will confirm to their supporters and their rivals alike that indeed they will have a candidate to face off with deputy president William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga in a three-horse race.

“In a week’s time, the two-horse narrative that is being peddled will fizzle out completely and Kenyans will start feeling the presence of OKA in all corners of this country.” Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malalah said

“We want to tell Kenyans that we are focused on uniting this country as OKA and the reassurance that no OKA principal has joined Raila’s or Ruto’s camp will be demonstrated by our leaders.” the outspoken lawmaker and ally of Mudavadi added

Lugari MP Ayub Savula noted that despite Ruto and Raila’s heightened political activity recently, especially in Western Kenya, the two should prepare for a political battle of their lives, maintaining that OKA commands a huge following in the region.

“We have been in this game with our opponents and we know where and when to fix our game. Let them put their eye on what is going to happen this weekend. They will then understand what we are saying that Western Kenya is fully behind Musalia Mudavadi.” Said Savula.

They said the journey to the statehouse begins Friday when the OKA principals hold a series of rallies in Kakamega County, to be followed by political meetings in Vihiga, Bungoma, and Busia Counties.

The Western Kenya tour comes barely a week after Ruto and Raila pitched camp in Western Kenya and coming the OKA excursion is aimed at neutralizing their impact.

“We have also mobilized all our Members of Parliament and a good number of MCAs. We want to chart a new form for OKA and put in place structures that will help strengthen this alliance,” said Malalah.

The Kakamega Senator says the four OKA principals OKA are determined to make the outfit a major force amid plans to unveil their choice before the end of the year.

“We will be expecting our principals, to give Kenyans’ direction and assure our supporters and Kenyans at large that by 31st December 2021 OKA will be having a Presidential flag-bearer. We are still engaging other parties and other like-minded leaders since we want to form a strong formidable team that will deliver the Presidency come August 2022,” said Malalah.

The two Mudavadi supporters indicated that they are not in a hurry to name their candidate given that the deadline for any formal registration of a coalition is next year.

They said various technical teams within their ranks are systematically charting a way forward for OKA.

“We are also reaching out to other political parties, and not too long-ago Kenyans saw us meeting with the leadership of KADDU-ASILI and we have also reached out to Martha Karua and had a conversation with her on what we see as the way forward,” Mudavadi said recently

After Western Kenya, the OKA team is expected to attend a Church Thanksgiving ceremony in Thika, Kiambu County, and later address a public rally in Githurai.