It is not yet clear if the body of the late Kibra Member of Parliament Kenneth Okoth will be buried normally or cremated.

This emerged Wednesday after family members and the committee that was put together by the ODM Party reached a decision that the deceased will be given a private sendoff ceremony that will be attended by family members only.

The update comes amid reported tussles by family members over whether the late Okoth should be cremated or buried.

Addressing the press Wednesday afternoon at a Nairobi hotel, ODM leader Raila Odinga indicated that Okoth’s body will be transported to Kabondo Kasipul constituency in Homa Bay County on Saturday, August 3.

Thereafter, a funeral service will be held at Got-Rateng Secondary School at 10am after which the family will be allowed to perform their confidential final rites.

He added that the body will be handled “in the same way as that of Kenneth Matiba.”

Kenneth Matiba’s body was cremated at a private function according to his wishes.

Okoth’s mother wanted the son be buried at home in Homa Bay County. Okoth’s parents separated when the MP was young in the 1980s. His father died in the early 90s.

His family members at Kochia in Homabay County have expressed the desire to be incorporated in the grand arrangements citing customary linkage.

Led by the family spokesman Raymond Mbai the family expressed displeasure over allegations of cremating the body of their kin stating that it was against the Luo customary laws

Okoth succumbed to late-diagnosed colorectal cancer on Friday last week at the Nairobi Hospital.

Earlier, Starehe Boys Centre held a memorial service in honor of the late MP at the Starehe School in Pumwani.

Speakers included Hon. Okoth’s Family, Government of Kenya officials, Diplomatic CORP, Old Starehian Society Alumni (OSS), Students who were sponsored by Hon. Okoth, Hon. Okoth’s close friends, Civil Society/Human Rights representatives, Academia and VVIPs.

Another memorial service will be held on Thursday morning at the Moi girls’ Secondary School in Kibra where members of the public will have a chance to view the body.