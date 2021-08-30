Okundi  wins 12th round of  NCBA Golf Series in Machakos

Machakos Golf Club’s Stephen Okundi was crowned the twelfth winner of the ongoing 2021 NCBA Golf Series after he topped the leaderboard of his home club’s leg of the series.

The handicap 28 golfer carded an impressive round of 46 points to claim the spot, two points ahead of his nearest challenger, handicap 21 Josephat Mboya, who ended the round with a haul of 44 points to claim the men’s winner spot.

Mboya’s efforts were enough to keep veteran golfer General Musomba, at handicap 15, at bay and in the runner-up spot in the category with 41 points.

In the ladies’ category, handicap 35 Rehema Okal, was crowned the winner after she carded a round of 40 points; nine ahead of handicap 17 Jennifer Mangu who took the runner-up spot with 31 points.

In the juniors’ category, Jayden Okal was crowned winner in the 10-years-and-over-category with 55 points gross, while Myles Mwendwa was winner in the 10-years-and-under-category.

Among the guests, handicap 30 Florence Riungu was crowned the winner with 46 points ahead of handicap 12, David Wahome, who carded a round of 37 points to take the runner-up spot in the category.

Among the staff players, NCBA’s Rahab Thuo – at handicap 34 – emerged as the winner with 45 points.