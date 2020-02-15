Okwiri among boxers set to represent Kenya in Olympic qualifiers

African Boxing Union, ABU, champion Rayton Okwiri is among the final squad of 13 boxers set to represent Kenya in the African Olympic Qualifiers, slated for 20th – 29th of this month in Dakar, Senegal.

The Boxing Federation of Kenya is keen to take about seven boxers to the Olympics this year in Tokyo, Japan, unlike in Rio, Brazil, four years ago, where only three boxers represented Kenya.

The Boxing Federation of Kenya, BFK, has named the final squad of 13 boxers that will head to Dakar, Senegal, for the Olympic qualifiers later this month.

19 boxers have been camping at the Nanyuki Social Hall for the last two weeks for intensive high altitude training, with 13 making the cut; Eight men and five women.

Among those named for the final squad in the men’s category include team captain Nick Okoth (featherweight), Rayton Okwiri (middleweight), Shafi Bakari (flyweight) and Joseph Shigali (lightweight).

Elizabeth Andiego (middleweight) leads the ladies category which, among others, has Christine Ongare (flyweight) and Beatrice Okoth (featherweight).

Kenya was only represented by three boxers in Rio, Brazil, four years ago; ie Peter Mungai Warui (light-flyweight), Benson Gicharu (Bantamweight) and Rayton Okwiri (welterweight), with the Federation hoping to take seven boxers to Tokyo, Japan, this year.