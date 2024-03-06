Okwiri to face Tanzanian boxer Mwankemwa in WBF title fight

Preparations are in top gear ahead of the eagerly awaited 10-round World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Middleweight title fight between Kenya’s Rayton Okwiri and Tanzania’s Meshack Mwankemwa at the KICC, Nairobi on March 23, 2024.

The winner of the inaugural Nairobi Fight Night organized by Solid Rock Promotion in collaboration with AiWEx Sports and Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) will secure a direct ticket for the world title this year.

Solid Rock Promotion official Mike Odongo said they are determined to stage a memorable main card bout that will kick-start their 2024 calendar of events. The promoter urged sponsors to come on board and help them make the five events they have lined up this year electrifying.

“Everything is set and the boxers are more than ready to show their prowess on the court. We urge fans to turn out in large numbers and support their boxers,” said Odongo during the press conference at Quiver Lounge, Kangundo Road, Nairobi.

AiWex Sports CEO Willy Wex promised fans a good show from March 23, June 1, August 10, and October 20 to December 14.

Tickets are already on sale on the digital platform Mtickets with Regular, VIP and VVIP tickets retailing at Sh1000, Sh2000 and Sh 5000 respectively.

Okwiri, who is an Olympian and African Boxing Union (ABU) title winner, warned Mwankemwa to prepare for a difficult battle. He said the Tanzanian will be lucky if he goes past the first round.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Mwankemwa for showing his bravery and accepting the request to fight with me. However, he should be prepared for a thorough beating.

I’m well prepared, I was to fight in Mauritius last month but it was postponed. That means I’m more than ready for this bout, I will manage him tactically, and he will be lucky to finish the first round. My aim is to be a world champion before I celebrate my 40th birthday, so this fight gives me a perfect chance to achieve my dream,” said Okwiri.

But a bullish Mwankemwa told Okwiri to bring the game on.

“It’s going to be a tough bout, but having beaten experienced boxers like Okwiri before, I am not worried about him at all. If I did well against top boxers from Europe, Russia and Kazakhstan, who is Okwiri to stop me? We are in Kenya on a mission,” said Mwankemwa.

Okwiri was accompanied by his manager Fred Namenya while Mwankemwa was with his manager Benson Nyilawila.

In his remarks, KPBC President Reuben Ndolo said they are looking forward to a top-class bout between the two rivals.

“This is a world title and runs up to December, we urge sponsors and partners to come on board and help us to ensure we stage a successful event,” said Ndolo.