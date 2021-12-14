Okwiri to vie for WBO Africa title

African Boxing Union (ABU) middleweight champion Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri returns to the ring on December 26 to battle Ghana’s Joshua Allotey for WBO Africa super welterweight title fight in Accra.

Allotey (16-10, 14 KOs) will be Okwiri’s toughest opponent so far since turning pro in 2017.

Okwiri (8-0-1, 6 KOs) is however unshaken by Allotey’s record. “I’ve fought tougher opponents in APB pro boxing, I’m ready for him but I’ll not take it easy because Ghanaians are equally tough boxers,” he says.

The unbeaten Kenyan southpaw who has been shaping up at in Nairobi extended his unbeaten record in October after beating Ugandan John Serunjogi via technical knock-out in Dar es Salaam.

Okwiri was far more superior than his opponent from the first round and has now 7 wins – 6 via knockouts and 1 draw to his belt, still unbeaten in the ring.

The 33 year old experienced pugilist has already received the blessings of the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission.

“I met the commission officials last week, we discussed at length all details pertaining to the fight so I’m going there with their full backing,” says Okwiri who leaves for Accra on December 22

The Kenyan 2016 Rio Olympics quarter-finalist left the country in May for more intensive training in the United States in preparation for a series of fights lined up for him in the US and in East Africa.

He first landed in Cancun, Mexico for intensive physical conditioning training with Namibia’s Walter Kautondokwa before moving to Boston for a sparring camp.