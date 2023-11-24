Ol’ Bolosat Half Marathon and Ghetto Run  boost as Safaricom donates Ksh.1.6M

Organisers of Ol’Bolosat Half Marathon and Ghetto Run received a sponsorship boost after Safaricom made a Ksh.1.6 M donation for the two races.

The ghetto Run is scheduled this Sunday I Nairobi while the Ol.Bolosat race is set for the same day in Nyandarua.

The Ol’Bolossat Half Marathon is geared towards raising funds for the restoration and conservation of the lake in the Mt. Kenya region with Safaricom donating KES. 1 million. This includes a direct contribution of KES 500,000 to support the event, along with the provision of running T-shirts valued at KES 500,000.

Over 1,000 participants from across the country are expected to take part in the 21 km elite men and women, 10km elite men and women, 5km veteran race, 2km fun race, corporates, government agencies, and PLWDs 5km race.

“We are glad to be supporting these two athletic events happening in Nyandarua and Nairobi geared towards environmental conservation, promoting sports tourism, and fostering peaceful co-existence within the society,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom.

The Ol’Bolossat half marathon is a unique one as it is the only race in the world starting at 0 degrees latitude i.e., at the Equator, and ending at the shores of Lake Ol’Bolossat. It will be graced by Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua.

Elsewhere, the Nairobi’s Ghetto Run, which is also scheduled for Sunday at Gatina Primary School, received KES. 600,000. In partnership with the Community Relations Foundation, Ghetto Run is a race that aims to bring together professional athletes alongside amateurs, the community, and the police forces.

Supported by Kenya Police Service and Athletics Kenya Dagoretti, the run aims to inspire upcoming runners as well as promote mental and physical fitness.

The race will encompass 15km (Elite), 5km (Community), 3km (Children) and 1km (PLWDs).

Beyond the athletic aspect, the Ghetto Run serves as a platform to promote peaceful coexistence among different community stakeholders and the police, advocating for safer neighborhoods and a crime-free society. Additionally, it addresses the negative impacts of drug and substance abuse prevalent among the youth and women in the informal settlements of Kenya.