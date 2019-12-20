Ol Pejeta records zero rhino poaching for second year running

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County has recorded zero rhino poaching for the second year running.

According to the conservancy’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Vigne, no incident of poaching has been witnessed this year.

“Ol Pejeta is proud to report zero incident in poaching, despite the continued threat from the poachers and unrelenting demand for the horn on the black market,” the CEO said.

In a press statement Friday to KNA Nanyuki, the CEO noted that the Conservancy lost seven rhinos through predation and one through natural cause during the year.

Currently, the conservancy is a home of 132 Black and 35 southern white and last two remaining northern white rhinos in the world.

Ol Pejeta has a record of success in rhino population growth, with the current total population at 169.

Vigne said that the conservancy is sad to report that at the beginning of this year it lost two Chimpanzees through bacterial Pneumonia.

“Despite the veterinary team’s best efforts, sisters and best friends Angela and Ajabu died, after an outbreak of Pneumonia at the Sweetwater’s Chimpanzee Sanctuary,” he noted.

The CEO said the veterinary team was, however, quick to quarantine all other chimpanzees.