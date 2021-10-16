OLA energy commissions a new LPG plant amid growing demand for cooking gas

OLA Energy Kenya has commissioned a new Ksh40 million state-of-the-art Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant in Nairobi that enables the company to double its capacity and meet the growing domestic demand for cooking gas in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning, OLA Energy Kenya Operations Manager Franklin Nubi revealed that the new plant is made up of machinery with very advanced technological capabilities and its intelligent features enable it to detect leakages during the filling process.

“The new LPG plant is fully automated and thereby requires very minimal human interaction. It is able to detect even the smallest of leaks thus ensuring absolute safety and expanded filling capacity growth of up to 300 per cent,” said Nubi adding that OLA Energy customers are thus assured of top quality and value for money.

OLA Energy LPG Business Manager Paul Gachichi said the company’s primary focus is to provide customers with affordable and clean energy.

“Our target is to grow our market share which will in turn increase our reach to our consumers with an efficiency of up to 300 per cent to serve the market conveniently and quicker,” said Gachichi.

He added that the 6kg gas cylinder is set to be the introductory stock keeping unit which gives it precedence. The 13kg and 50kg are also targeted as the pocket value grows to increase outreach for consumers in industries, hotels, and hospitals.

The new LPG facility will be able to handle up to 650 metric tonnes per month.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by OLA Energy Chief Operating Officer Maurizio Libutti, Regional Business Officer Ali Haidara Moulaye and the OLA Energy Kenya General Manager Millicent Onyonyi.