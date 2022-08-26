Olago confident of reclaiming Kenya Cup title

KCB RFC Head Coach Curtis Olago hopes his team will break the duck in the upcoming 2022/23 Kenya Cup season scheduled to kick off in November this year.

Olago who spearheaded his charges to the 2021/22 Kenya Cup semi-finals and Enterprise Cup final reckons the bankers have sufficient time to prepare for the new season.

Commenting on the 2022/2023 Kenya Cup season at Ruaraka, Olago said: “We are in pre-season, and as a club we are taking everything in stride. We want to concentrate on what we did not do well last season department-wise and work on tightening the loose ends before the season begins,” said Olago.

KCB bowed out of the 2021/22 Kenya Cup title race at the semi-finals stage. The bankers also lost in the Enterprise Cup final last season.

“We picked vital lessons during our performance last season. We have now re-grouped as a team and we know exactly where we got it wrong. We have moved on and the coming season provides us with an opportunity to remind everyone that KCB RFC is the club to watch. We are daring our opponents that we have all it takes to take on their charges,” added Olago.

In April, the skipper alongside other members of the KCB RFC technical bench including Andrew Amonde, Mariko Mushilla, Brian Otieno, and Brian Omondi attended a technical preparation and coaching training at the High-Performance Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) is yet to release the 2022/2023 Kenya Cup fixtures