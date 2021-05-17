The EP features four songs and two bonus tracks

Olakira has released his EP called 4Play.

Featuring a slew of collaborations, the four-track EP was produced by various African producers including Olakira, Ra and Dramatik. Some of the notable collaborators on the EP include South Africa’s Sho Madjozi, Moonchild Sanelly, and Tanzania’s Zuchu.

His collaboration with Zuchu “Sere”, which is the first single off his new EP, was released a few weeks and has been well received with over a million views on YouTube.

Olakira gained African popularity with his single “In my Maserati” released a year ago. The song’s popularity soon produced a remix featuring Davido a few months later.

Stream the entire EP here.

