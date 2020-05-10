Old Town residents urged to respect lockdown measures

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata has urged Old Town residents in the coastal city of Mombasa to respect the laid down measures by the Government in bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Old Town has become the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in the coastal city forcing the authorities to impose strict restrictions to curb further spread of the viral disease.

Elungata said following the advice to stay at home, wearing facemasks and washing hands regularly with soap would stop people from getting infected with the coronavirus.

Elungata said residents should be vigilant and ensure that they do not venture out unnecessarily to bring down the infection rate in the area, which has been declared as a Covid-19 hotspot.

Speaking on Saturday at the Swahilipot when he toured the area, Elungata said the 15-day restrictions announced by the Ministry of Health are meant to curb further spread of the pandemic and not a communal punishment.

He said police will deal firmly with individuals who are determined to flout the health rules.

He said residents should avoid leaving their homes unless it was necessary to do so noting that essential service providers will be operating.

Mombasa Red Cross chairman Mahmoud Noor appealed to residents to follow the public health directives.

Noor said the quarantine and lockdown measures are temporary steps to contain the virus which needs the support of everyone to bear fruit.

He said people should not fear to be taken to coronavirus quarantine centres saying living conditions are not as bad as is being depicted in social media.

Noor said the Mombasa County Government is also paying for the bills incurred during the 14 days quarantine periods and asked residents to embrace the measures.

He said pictures on social media of poor living conditions in the quarantine facilities were misleading.

The Red Cross official urged all to keep observing the basic precautionary measures that will help minimise the spread of the virus as well as protects oneself from being infected with Covid-19.

Community leaders who spoke at the brief event said although they appreciate the health measures aimed at protecting people from infections, the blockade was done abruptly.