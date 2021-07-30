Older Kindles may lose internet connection

Several other models will also be restricted to wi-fi only.

Upfront cost

The mobile-capable versions have historically been more expensive than the equivalent wi-fi-only models.

But aside from that upfront cost, there is no mobile-data bill for Kindles – Amazon pays those fees to keep customers connected to its online store.

The affected devices include models first released as recently as 2016.

Newer ones, which use 4G technology, are unaffected.

Phase out

“Starting in 2021, some prior generation Kindle e-readers will not be able to connect to the internet using cellular connection through 2G or 3G networks,” Amazon told its US customers this week.

The switch-off is outside of Amazon’s control, as mobile networks repurpose the older parts of their radio spectrum for faster, more modern standards.

The same situation applies in other countries on varying timescales – in the UK, for example, operator BT has announced it plans to phase out 3G support by 2023.

Other British operators have yet to announce their plans.

The switch-off affects all sorts of older devices, such as 3G-only smartphones.