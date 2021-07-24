Ole Gunnar extends his stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract with the club until 2024, with the option of a further year.

Former club striker Solskjaer initially stepped in as caretaker boss at Old Trafford in December 2018, replacing Jose Mourinho.

After leading United to 14 wins from 19 matches, Solskjaer was rewarded with a three-year contract in 2019, which was set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Our past. Our present. 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲. ✍🇳🇴 We are delighted to announce that Ole has signed a new deal with the club! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2021

Solskjaer led the club to a third-place Premier League finish in his first full season in charge. United finished second in the table last season and also reached the final of the Europa League, where they were beaten on penalties by La Liga side Villarreal.

Solskjaer, who spent 11 seasons as a Manchester United player, said the club will go from strength to strength under his stewardship.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, is ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign a new contract extension at Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Talks between Pogba’s representatives and United failed to find a resolution with reports claiming a concrete offer had been rejected by the France midfielder.