Ole Kenta: BBI a panacea to problems bedevilling marginalized communities

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/Stanley Mbugua
14

A section of political and community leaders drawn from Narok County have expressed support for the recently launched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking during the funeral service of the late Jackson Supeyo Ole Lemein, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko said if implemented, its proposals will go a long way in addressing long standing marginalization of the Maa community.

His sentiments were echoed by Labor and Social Protection Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ole Ntutu who said most of the proposals as contained in the report were progressive even as he urged national government administrative officers to ensure all Kenyans access the document.

Enviroment CS Keriako Tobiko, Narok south MP Korei ole Lemein and Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta during the burial of former Ololunga councillor Jackson Supeyo Ole Lemein

Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta MP termed the proposal to increase allocation to counties from 15- 35 per cent as well as the provision of a ward fund as the best bet yet to ensure marginalised areas advance sentiments echoed by Narok county woman representative Soipan Tuya.

Narok County Assembly Majority leader Bernard Parsaloi said the assembly will begin discussing the document this week.

Posted By:
Kigondu Nicholas

