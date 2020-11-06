Ole Lenku installed as new Maasai Community Spokesman

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has been installed as the new Maasai Community Spokesman to replace the late William Ole Ntimama.

In a rare coronation ceremony, the Maa Council of elders drawn from Kajiado, Narok, Laikipia, Baringo, Nakuru and Samburu counties met at Gilgil said their choice was reached after an extensive search for a community spokesman after the death of Ntimama.

Led by retired Maa Council of Elders chair John Salimanai Maitai of the Ilnyangusi age set, the elders bestowed on the Governor a traditional leadership baton (Orinka) and two traditional fly whisks (orkwatiti).

Clad in traditional regalia and sitting on a traditional stool (Olorika), the Governor was blessed as a community spokesman after a four year vacuum occasioned by the death of Ole Ntimama in 2016.

Accepting the new role, Governor Lenku expressed commitment to unite the Maasai community, advocate for formal education and rally the community against retrogressive cultures including FGM and early marriages.

“I’m humbled beyond words by the faith and confidence that the Maa Council of Elders from the counties of Kajiado, Narok, Laikipia, Samburu, Baringo and Nakuru have shown in me,” he said.

