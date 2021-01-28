Ole Nchoe elected new Maasai council of elders chairman

Kelena Ole Nchoe is the newly elected Chairman of Maasai council of elders Narok County after a resounding victory against his main challenger.

Ole Nchoe defeated incumbent chairman Kasiane ole Esho who has been at the helm for 11 years.

The victory was unanimous with Ole Nchoe garnering 59 votes while his opponent had zero votes.

The election was conducted by IEBC while the Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki was at hand to offer guidance following disagreements on the mode of voting.

Ole Nchoe has now vowed to unite the 8 clans of the Maasai community saying they can’t move forward while they are divided.

He termed his victory as a win for the Maasai community saying he will work with other leaders to ensure issues affecting the Community are addressed.

This even as the former Chairman Kasaine Ole Esho said he will challenge the election in Court claiming it wasn’t free and fair.

Ole Esho declined to hand over the tools of power maintaining that he did not lose fairly.

Achoki Congratulated the newly elected chairman saying he is ready to work together with him, urging him to at the forefront in supporting the fight against FGM and early marriage among young girls.

Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta congratulated the winner calling for sobriety among the elders saying the election was free and fair.

Bishop Peter Nakola called for unity among the elders, urging the new chairman to partner with the church in preaching peace.

