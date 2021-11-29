Ole Ntutu reaffirms bid for Narok gubernatorial seat

Labour and Social Protection Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Patrick Ole Ntutu has reaffirmed his bid for the Narok County gubernatorial seat in the upcoming general election.

Speaking at Christ Gospel Church in Shankoe Ward in Transmara West Sunday, Ntutu said he is the safe pair of hands to inherit the incumbent Samuel Ole Tunai who is completing the constitutional two term limit.

The CAS said if elected, he would focus on infrastructure, industry, farming and health as he aims to take the development agenda of the County forward.

“The race for Narok County gubernatorial seat in 2022 ended the time I declared my intention. I am one person who can be trusted with taking the development agenda of this County to another level,” he said.

Ntutu explained he will largely borrow from Building Bridges Initiative by putting in place Ward development fund where he will ensure that each ward receives Sh100 million to help improve infrastructure.

To help address unemployment among youth, the CAS said he will pump more resources in the industrial sector with the help of investors, which will see close to 5000 youth being absorbed.

“I will also ensure an extra sugar industry in this region, KCC for our milk, while Kenya Meat Commission will have to open branches here for our livestock produce,” he said.

At the same time, the government will construct one referral hospital per two wards to help reduce distance residents travel to Eldoret or elsewhere to look for specialized health services, added the CAS.

Present during the service was the area Member of County Assembly Patrick Sosio and Narok County chief officer in charge of the department of public service and management Linus Nairimo who supported Ntutu’s bid.

Others who have so far shown interest in the gubernatorial seat include the State Department for Devolution PS Charles Sunkuli, Narok County Women Representative Soipan Kudate, Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo and his Narok South counterpart Korei Lemein.