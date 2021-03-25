Ole Tunai decries surge of Covid-19 cases in Narok, calls for strict adherence to protocols

Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai has called upon security personnel to enforce Covid-19 safety protocols saying laxity among residents has led to an exponential rise of positive cases in the County.

Ole Tunai warned that action will be taken against people flouting safety regulations in public places as well as in the public transport operators.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ole Tunai said 14 new cases have been reported in the County with 7 people isolated in Ololunga isolation centre, which has a capacity of 300 beds installed with oxygen machines.

The Governor said the County is adequately prepared to tackle the third wave of the pandemic indicating that all 210 health centres have isolation centres set aside to handle Covid-19 patients.

He said the County has so far vaccinated 654 people from the initial 3000 doses of |Covid-19 vaccine received from the National government.

Ole Tunai urged residents to take the jab which is being given for free in health care facilities across the County.

Narok county commissioner, Evans Achoki say the County has deployed more police officer and health workers within the entire County to ensure Covid-19 protocols are strictly adhered to.

He said an emergency Covid 19 response team that will help in giving first aid before the patient is been taken to hospital has been set up in efforts save more lives.

He further warned students who are at home to avoid moving around in crowded places to prevent spread of the virus.