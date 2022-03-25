Olive Mugenda re-appointed KUTRRH Chairperson

President Uhuru Kenyatta has re-appointed Olive Mugenda as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board.

The re-appointment was announced in a gazette notice on Friday which detailed that Mugenda will take on the role for an additional three years.

“I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, re-appoint—Olive Mugenda (Prof.) to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 1st April 2022,” read the gazette notice in part.

Mugenda was first appointed to the board on April 1, 2019.

She previously served as the Kenyatta University vice-chancellor, a position she retired from in 2016, after serving for 10 years.

Notably, she also serves as a member of the Judicial Service Commission, where she was elected chairperson during the recruitment of the current Chief Justice Martha Koome.