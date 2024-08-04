Home Sports Rugby Oliver Mang’eni appointed new KCB RFC Head coach

Oliver Mang’eni appointed new KCB RFC Head coach

Former national rugby 15’s player Oliver Mang’eni has been appointed KCB RFC head coach replacing Curtis Olago.

Olago, who joined KCB in 2008 as player before transitioning to management  in 2011 will leave the club following the expiry of his contract at the end of  August, marking an end to his 13-year illustrious tenure as the Head Coach.

Mang’eni, 36 , who is the current lineout coach for KCB, played for the bankers  for 12 years from 2010 to  2022.

 

He also played for Shujaa in the 2014/2015 season  under Paul True. KCB RFC Patron Japheth Achola said:

“It’s a new dawn for the Club. We have  complete faith in Oliver and believe his extensive experience and deep  understanding of the club makes him the perfect candidate to lead the team at  this important time.”.  “We thank Olago for his service to the Club. He has been instrumental in  positioning KCB Rugby as a top club in the local rugby scene and has played  a pivotal role in the development of the sport in the country. We wish him all the  very best in his future coaching career.”

Mang’eni won the Kenya Cup  five times – 2015,  2017,2018,2019 and 2022. He won the Enterprise Cup on three occasions – 2015, 2016 and 2017.

He has five floodlit titles under his belt – 2013, 2014,  2015, 2016, and 2019.

“Olishe,” as he is famously known, won two consecutive National Sevens  Circuit titles in the 2013/2014 and 2014/2015 seasons.

He won Rugby Africa  Cup 2013 and was part of the world cup qualifiers squad that missed out on the  World Cup qualifications on point difference in 2014.

He also featured for Kenya when they played  test matches against Hong Kong, Portugal and Spain in 2015/2016.

