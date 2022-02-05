Oliver Mtukudzi’s first music release since his death

My Better Half could be a perfect song for lovebirds ahead of Valentine’s Day

Gallo Record company has released a ballad composed by Oliver Mtukudzi three years after his death. The song, titled ‘My Better Half’, was recorded by Mtukudzi with fellow Zimbabwean Afro-fusion singer Mbeu.

My Better Half is off Mtukudzi’s upcoming eight-track album Abiangu 2, which is set for release on September 22nd, his birthday. Abiangu 2 is a follow-up to Oliver’s 2011 album Abiangu, which translates to ‘friends’ in Shona. The upcoming album is full of duets that Oliver recorded with a number of international musicians including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Mr. Nhungue, James Sakala, Diamond Musica and Mario Lucio.

The album is one of the many initiatives that the Oliver’s music estate and family have undertaken to keep his legacy alive. Two weeks ago on his birthday, the estate launched the inaugural Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi Memorial half marathon in Zimbabwe.

My Better Half is now available on all streaming platforms.