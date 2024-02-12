Nigerian singer and songwriter Logos Olori, signed under Davido’s DMW imprint, has released his debut EP, ‘Olori’.

The new EP features Davido in the song “Easy On Me” and Musa Keys in “Hmm Hmm”.

The 7-track project is progressive and experimental, showcasing Logos’ DIY spirit, with him serving as the sole writer and performer.

Listeners are lured further into his sonic universe with each track, an entrancing experience filled with Afropop nuances that catapulted this breakthrough artist to recognition.

Logos aspires to establish a personal and emotional connection with listeners by exploring love, prosperity, and positivity.

His art is not just a reflection of his journey, but a resonant invitation for others to find solace, inspiration, and relatability in the universal aspects of the human experience.

Speaking on his debut EP, Logos says, “Join me on this Journey as we travel deep within ourselves while experiencing the bliss of the vibrations of every tone.

“From the drums of Apapa to the sweet chords of Olori, every song is an experience in itself.

“Like water life flows, ever-changing while taking different shapes and circumstances on a journey. We are free and the aim is always to be free.”

His addictive melodies flow effortlessly, crafting a sincere narrative that mirrors the peaks and valleys of Logos’ recent years—a period marked by his departure from the familiar streets of Ajegunle, Lagos, to his sojourn in Dubai and getting signed to Davido’s DMV.

He was later featured on Davido’s ‘Timeless’ album, marking a significant milestone in his musical journey including a Grammy recognition for his contribution to Davido’s chart-topping hit “Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys.

Tracklist

Olori

Easy On Me feat. Davido

Push It

My Darling

Apapa

Hmm Hmm feat. Musa Keys

Murder