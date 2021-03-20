Olunga back for crucial AFCON qualifiers

Qatar based forward Michael Olunga, has made a comeback in the recently named Harambee Stars squad; that is set to do duty for the crucial AFCON qualifiers against Egypt and Togo.

Harambee Stars tactician Jacob “Ghost” Mulee, has also included other foreign based players; Morocco-based Masud Juma, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu, and Sweden-based duo of Eric Ouma and Joseph Okumu.

Ian Otieno, Duke Abuya, and Duncan Otieno, who ply their trade in Zambia, have also been called upon for the crucial qualifiers.

League top scorers, AFC Leopards forward Elvis Rupia, and his Kariobangi Sharks counterpart Erick Kapaito also make the list, while KCB defender Nahashon Alembi and Ulinzi Stars’ Harun Mwale have been retained.

Local-based players are set to check into camp on Sunday, March 21, 2021, as their foreign-based counterparts start checking in on Monday.

Harambee Stars plays Egypt on March 25, 2021, at 7 pm, under floodlights at the MISC Kasarani, after which they will travel to Togo on Saturday in time for the final match to be played on March 29, 2021.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya)

Defenders

Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Nahashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielder

Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr, Egypt), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kevin Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar, Kenya), Danson Chetambe (Bandari, Kenya), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (KCB, Kenya), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards)

