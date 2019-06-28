Olunga strikes twice as Harambee Stars beat Tanzania 3-2

Written By: Asha Mwana Khamisi
Michael Olunga scored twice as Kenya came from behind to beat Tanzania 3-2 in an Africa Cup of Nations thriller on Thursday night.

Kashiwa Reysol forward Olunga drilled in a late winner, having earlier made it 1-1 with a superb overhead kick and also heading against the crossbar.

Tanzania had gone ahead twice through Simon Msuva’s tap-in and Mbwana Samatta’s effort for a half-time lead. Johanna Omolo flicked in a header at the near post for Kenya, before Olunga struck with just 10 minutes remaining.

The result moves Harambee stars level on three points with Senegal, who were beaten 1-0 by leaders Algeria, while Tanzania exit the tournament still searching for their first victory.

Kenya play Senegal and Tanzania face Algeria in the final group games on Monday.

Meanwhile, Marco Ilaimaharitra’s thunderous free-kick gave Madagascar their first Africa Cup of Nations win by beating Burundi 1-0.

Madagascar are second in the group with four points after this victory and a draw against Guinea.

They face Nigeria, who are top with six points, in the final group game on Sunday.

